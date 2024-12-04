Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 10,000 Shares

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,335.20. This trade represents a 22.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zynex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYXI
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.
