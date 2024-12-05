10,000 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Polaris by 27.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.