10,000 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Polaris by 27.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE PII opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $100.91.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
