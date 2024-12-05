104,040 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

