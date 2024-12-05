15,230 Shares in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

USDX stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

