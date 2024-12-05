1,569 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

