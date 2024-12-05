15,908 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $8,632,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 304,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

