1,600 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,927,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $291.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $296.58.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,157.87. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $678,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

