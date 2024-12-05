1,657 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This represents a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,803,690. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $654.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.12. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.