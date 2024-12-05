21,700 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,530,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 407,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,683,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,194. The trade was a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

BEAM stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.90. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

