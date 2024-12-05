2,317 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AA opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

