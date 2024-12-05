28,094 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.
