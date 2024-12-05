28,400 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 117,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVI opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

