33,993 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.0% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.