35,572 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 270.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

