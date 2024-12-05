3,649 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.