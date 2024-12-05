3,649 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
