40,185 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 588,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 647,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 360,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

