62,674 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

