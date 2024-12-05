6,457 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.3% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $364.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 714.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.31.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

