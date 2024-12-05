64,973 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

