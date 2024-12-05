6,955,993 Shares in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,955,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,169,000. Bicara Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 13.44% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BCAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This trade represents a 74.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. This represents a 8.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

