9,437 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IPG opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

