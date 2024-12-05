A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 220271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.16.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,443.30. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 55.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

