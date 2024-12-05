Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 1,711,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,581. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ASO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is a Special Dividend?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.