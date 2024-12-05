Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 1,711,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,581. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

