Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $111,572.05 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $111,572.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,030.20. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $193,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $146,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

