Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 8,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Acme United Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

