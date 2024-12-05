Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. 53,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 206,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- What is a support level?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.