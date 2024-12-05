Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. 53,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 206,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

