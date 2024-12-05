Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 50.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$663,150.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.02.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
