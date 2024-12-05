Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $114.75. 58 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.20.
Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71.
About Aeroports de Paris
Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.
