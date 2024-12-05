AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.0 million.

AeroVironment Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $30.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.23. 1,066,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,402. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.37.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock worth $373,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.