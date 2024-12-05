Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 107,795 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 107,795 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $483,999.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,395,588.37. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 49,678 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $126,678.90.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have commented on AEVA. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

