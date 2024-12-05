Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 214927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $75,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Afya by 73.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Afya by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

