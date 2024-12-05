AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

MITT opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 143,799 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.