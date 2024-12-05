AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 54303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
