Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $321,300.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,969.18. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,601,104.12.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

AKRO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

