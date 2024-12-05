Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

11/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

11/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$85.00.

11/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

11/20/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD traded down C$0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a twelve month low of C$71.31 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

