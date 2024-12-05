Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.