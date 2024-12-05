Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43. 656,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,467,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

