Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,301 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $176.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.73 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

