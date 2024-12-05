AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 8391893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.