Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Decreased by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95,010 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises 12.8% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $32,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

