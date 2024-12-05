Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $24.37. Amer Sports shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 623,411 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 71.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after buying an additional 3,133,312 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after buying an additional 965,625 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 557.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after buying an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 308.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 29.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 306,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

