Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.86 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,273.08. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock worth $339,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.