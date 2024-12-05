Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:TIH Q1 Earnings

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$142.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$135.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

TIH stock opened at C$113.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$111.01 and a 52 week high of C$135.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.