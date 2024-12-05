AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$973,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.