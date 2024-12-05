Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 23.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at $2,311,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

