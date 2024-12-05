Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,498,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,491 shares.The stock last traded at $53.30 and had previously closed at $53.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $138,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

