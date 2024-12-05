Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 3,449,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,401. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.