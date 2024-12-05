Anthony P. Lee Sells 25,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,125,717.05. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roblox stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

