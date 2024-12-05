Anthony P. Lee Sells 25,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,125,717.05. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.50.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.