Apollo Global Management (APO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO):

12/2/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2024 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2024 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $159.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,985. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 110,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.