Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 87.5% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1,836.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 72.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This trade represents a 152.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $108.72 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

